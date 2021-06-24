NSA Ajit Doval proposes action against Pak terror groups at SCO meet

New Delhi: India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has proposed an "action plan" against Pakistan based terror groups like LeT & JeM at the Shanghai cooperation organisation or SCO NSAs meet on Wednesday. The action to be taken on these terror groups has been proposed under the SCO framework.

LeT & JeM has been responsible for many terror attacks in India, especially in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. JeM created with the support of Pakistan Spy Agency ISI was responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred.

During the meet, which was also attended by Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf, India also called for full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities.

Pakistan hosts one of the largest numbers of UN-listed international terrorists. It has been seen lax on them, so much so that Islamabad even applied for "pensions" for listed terrorist like Hafiz Saeed. Saeed is the founder of LeT.

During the in-person meet in Tajik Capital Dushanbe, NSA Doval "strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations", sources said, pointing out that "perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice."

More than a decade after the 26/11 terror attacks masterminded in Pakistan, the country still has to act on the perpetrators.

Interestingly, India also emphasised on adoption of international standards to counter terror financing including an MoU between SCO and FATF. FATF is an anti-terror financing body.

During the meet, NSA highlighted connectivity projects like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors which are leading to "economic gains and building trust" but pointed out that "connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Remember China's mega infrastructure programme China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC passes through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. This has been a cause of concern for New Delhi, which has consistently raised the matter with Beijing.

On Afghanistan, NSA called the need to preserve gains made in the last two decades in Afghanistan and give top priority to the welfare of its people & extended full support to SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, "which should be more active."

At NSA SCO meet, NSA Ajit Doval had an over 2 hours long meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev during which issues of mutual interest were discussed.