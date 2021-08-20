Now shopkeepers can't overcharge for liquor, MP govt takes big step

Complaints of charging more than the MRP on liquor are common in the country, but now this will not happen in Madhya Pradesh. The government has prepared a new mechanism to stop this.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government, there are more than 3,300 liquor shops in the state. From September 1, it will be mandatory to give people cash receipts on every purchase of country-made and English liquor. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to do so under the Excise Act.

To prevent shopkeepers from getting fake receipts, the government will give a certified receipt book which can be collected from the District Excise Office. All shopkeepers will put a carbon copy under these receipts and give the original receipt to those who buy liquor. They have to keep this carbon copy safe till 31st March every year.

This initiative of the government has been welcomed by liquor lovers. People say that this decision of the Excise Department will stop the arbitrariness of the shopkeepers. Along with this, there will be uniformity in the prices of liquor in the state and fraud will be stopped. People say that the government should also make it mandatory to install CCTV cameras at these shops.

Liquor shopkeepers often charge Rs 10-20 above the maximum retail price written on the bottle without giving any reason. This type of complaint is common in all the states including Madhya Pradesh. Recently, many people were killed in Madhya Pradesh due to drinking spurious liquor. The Rajoura Committee was constituted by the government for the investigation. The same committee had recommended giving cash receipts on the sale of each bottle of liquor.

Excise Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh, Rajeev Dubey said that under this scheme, liquor shopkeepers will give a receipt on purchase to all the customers. Along with this, they will also have to write the phone number of the excise officer of their area on their shop. By calling on this number, people will be able to complain about overcharging of liquor and other matters. He claimed that with this initiative of the government, cases of illegal sale of liquor will also be stopped.