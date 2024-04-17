Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

'Have obtained requisite sanction to prosecute NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA': Delhi Police

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Players to score century for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

9 television actors who studied engineering 

10 benefits of eating makhana with milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

HomeIndia

India

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 25 May ( Phase 6 ).

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election for North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency in Goa, which is part of the 2 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held this year. The final dates for the voting and results of the North Goa Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 25 May ( Phase 6 ).

The date of results announcements for the North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of elections, others will announce candidates as the elections approach. Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched Shripad Y. Naik as their candidate from North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

While the Congress has pitched former Union minister Ramakant Khalap in the North Goa Lok Sabha seat.

Past election result

Shripad Yesso Naik of the BJP won from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 244844 votes while 164597 votes were secured by Girish Raya Chodankar of the INC. Girish Raya Chodankar lost by 80247 votes.

In LS 2014 elections, Shripad Yesso Naik of the BJP won from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, by 237903 votes while 132304 votes were secured by Ravi Naik of the INC.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement