North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 25 May ( Phase 6 ).

The Election for North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency in Goa, which is part of the 2 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held this year. The final dates for the voting and results of the North Goa Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of results announcements for the North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of elections, others will announce candidates as the elections approach. Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched Shripad Y. Naik as their candidate from North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

While the Congress has pitched former Union minister Ramakant Khalap in the North Goa Lok Sabha seat.

Past election result

Shripad Yesso Naik of the BJP won from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 244844 votes while 164597 votes were secured by Girish Raya Chodankar of the INC. Girish Raya Chodankar lost by 80247 votes.

In LS 2014 elections, Shripad Yesso Naik of the BJP won from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, by 237903 votes while 132304 votes were secured by Ravi Naik of the INC.