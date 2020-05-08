Non-bailable warrant against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with doctor's suicide

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal on Friday in connection with the case of a suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi last month.

Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar were booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide on April 18. The MLA had claimed innocence as Delhi Police began a probe in the matter.

Delhi Police on Thursday questioned Jarwal's family members, including his father and brothers in connection with the case. Police said the MLA was asked to appear for questioning twice but he did not comply following which a non-bailable warrant was issued,

Rajendra Singh, 52, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the rooftop of his house last month and blamed the Deoli MLA in his suicide note.

In a four-page suicide letter, the doctor held Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar responsible for his suicide, following which police registered a case at Neb Sarai Police Station against the MLA and others on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

The doctor's son had told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

Jarwal had denied the charges and claimed that he had not met or spoken to Singh in the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," Jarwal had said in a statement at the time.

The MLA had said that he had full faith in the judiciary was ready to face any investigation.