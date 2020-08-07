Noida Police bans drones in city for two days in view of Yogi's visit

Gautam Buddh Nagar has banned the flying of drones in the district for two days - August 7 and 8 - in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Noida on Saturday.

Yogi will inaugurate a new COVID-19 government hospital in Sector 39 amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an order issued by the district police, any person found flying an aerial object like drone will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 188 IPC covers offences related to "contempt of the lawful authority of public servants" and deals with the offence of disobedience to an order duly passed by a public servant.

Yogi reached Noida on Friday evening.

The visit by the chief minister comes as 4,404 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,13,378.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,981 on Friday after a record 63 people succumbed to the disease.

Earlier on Friday, Yogi held a meeting with senior officials on the issue. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said directions have been issued to activate integrated command and control centres in districts and DMs have been asked to take regular meetings twice a day with their CDOs, CMOs, SPs for reviewing the ongoing work.

The CM has directed director general fire services to ensure fire safety measures in all COVID hospitals.

The chief minister has also asked for maintaining special vigil in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Bareilly districts.