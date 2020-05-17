Noida: Housekeeping workers at quarantine centre threaten suicide due to non payment of salaries

In a shocking news, a few members of the housekeeping staff working at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida threatened to commit suicide due to non-payment of their salaries.

The staff members have been working at a hospital in Noida Sector 39, which has been converted into a COVID-19 quarantine centre, climbed to the terrace of the 18-floor high building and threatened to jump from there if they are not paid for their work.

It is alleged that they have not been paid their salaries for March.

As per reports, they have been working at the district hospital since the time it was converted into a coronavirus quarantine centre in March.

After the news broke, Noida's City magistrate Uma Shankar rushed to the spot and assured them that they'll get their payments.

Meanwhile, four more people tested COVID-19 positive in Noida, taking the city's total count to 247.