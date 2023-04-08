Search icon
Noida, Ghaziabad likely to get 2 metro routes, may serve as link to Delhi-Meerut RRTS

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link: GDA had sent reports of these projects in January. The government refused to release funds for these projects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

Noida, Ghaziabad likely to get 2 metro routes, may serve as link to Delhi-Meerut RRTS
Sahibabad is a place where the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line will have a station. (File)

Noida: Amid preparations for the local elections, the Uttar Pradesh government may approve two new route extensions in Ghaziabad and Noida. On the directions of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Ghaziabad Development Authority has sent a DPR to the government regarding these metro extensions.

According to reports, the authorities are mulling constructing stations between Vaishali, Mohan Nagar. They are planning a metro route between Noida's Sector 62 station and Sahibabad. These projects may soon get fund approval. However, in January, the government had refused funding to GDA over these projects.

GDA had sent reports of these projects in January. The government refused to release funds for these projects. The deputy CM, however, asked the department to send the report again -- and they have sent it.

GDA needs around Rs 1517 crore for Noida Sector 62-Sahibabad route and Rs 1808.22 crore for the Vaishali-Mohan Nagar route.

Due to a paucity of funds, GDA has been mulling over several innovative ways to generate money for this. They hope on the lines of Lucknow and Kanpur, these projects may also get government's funds.

Sahibabad is a place where the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line will have a station. With this project, RRTS will get an indirect connectivity with Noida. The authorities will also operate buses to connect these two important cities. 

