Noida-based journalist shot at by masked men in Delhi

A journalist working with a Noida-based media channel, Mitali Chandola, was shot at by a group of masked men while she was driving her car today at 12:30 AM in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave region.

The police said that a Maruti Swift suddenly sped up and overtook Mitali's car, a Hyundai i20, before the unidentified men inside fired two shots aimed at her. Both of the bullets that were fired pierced through the windshield and one of them even hit her hand.

According to Mitali, the assaulters also threw eggs at her when she did not stop, a few of which hit the car's front window.

Mitali has been admitted to the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in East Delhi, where she was given emergency aid for the bullet injuries in her arm.

The police said that preliminary investigations have been started by looking into earlier cases of late-night assaults and robberies.

However, this being a result of some personal enmity is not being ruled out either, as Mitali had told the police that she was not in good terms with her family.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute," said senior police officer Jasmeet Singh to local reporters, "We have launched an investigation to identify the assaulters."