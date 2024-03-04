Noida airport-Ghaziabad RRTS coming soon: Distance, stations and more

The construction of Uttar Pradesh's first track, which will run simultaneously for rapid rail and metro, is expected to bring about a revolutionary development in Noida's transportation infrastructure.

The planned route connects Ghaziabad to the Noida Airport, including a three-coach metro and an eight-coach rapid rail. Though the Greno West metro route has also been developed by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation and is awaiting government approval, this dual-mode track is still the centre of attention.

It is a groundbreaking initiative to combine rapid rail and metro on one track. With a weight capacity of about 42 tonnes for metro coaches and 60 tonnes for rapid rail coaches, the viaduct is designed to support both. About 600,000 commuters will benefit from this arrangement, which will make it easier for them to connect smoothly from Ghaziabad to Noida Airport via Greno West.

There will be a noticeable distinction between the two rail systems' speeds. While the top speed of the metro will be about 120 km/h, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is anticipated to reach speeds of 140 to 160 km/h respectively. Currently in operation in Noida, the Aqua Line metro can travel up to 80 km/h, although it usually reaches its speed limit at 45 to 50 km/h.

With 25 stations and an estimated cost of INR 40 crores for each, the proposed rapid rail line would cost INR 1000 crores in total. The plan calls for sharing a single track between 11 rapid rail and 14 metro stations.

This new track is expected to be 72.2 kilometres long and elevated all the way, with a 2031 completion date that is quite ambitious. Under the direction of the NCRTC, the estimated construction cost of INR 16,189 crores will be paid for by contributions from the federal government (20%), state governments (50%) and NIAL (30%).

Rapid rail from Ghaziabad to Noida Airport will stop at eleven well-placed stations, linking important areas. The metro route extends connectivity throughout the region by having stations from Siddharth Vihar to Ecotech-1E. If a passenger wants to go farther than the metro's terminus, they will need to transfer to the rapid rail.

Chief executive officer of the YEIDA, Arun Vir Singh said, “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) suggests 25 stations among which 11 are designated for RapidX-cum-metro, while 14 stations are exclusively for metro stoppages."

The suggested path will go via the Ghaziabad RRTS station, Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, Noida International airport at GTC (ground transportation centre), Greater Noida (Sector 2), Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida (Sector 12), Yeida North (Sector 18), Yeida Central (Sector 21, 35), and Yeida North (Sector 18).