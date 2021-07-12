Noida: 13 builders including Tata, Godrej fined Rs 3 crore over illegal hoardings

In a major action on builders in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the Noida Authority has imposed heavy fines on 13 builders for illegally putting up hoardings in the region without permission.

As per the information, the authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.19 crore on 13 major builders including Tata and Godrej. These builders had put up huge hoardings at various places in the city without permission, endangering people's lives. Besides, the authority was also losing revenue due to the illegal installation of these hoardings.

It is being said that the residents of the city had been registering complaints against the hoarding mafia for a long time. After this, the authority undertook inspection in Sector 15 and took action against the buiders. Among those who have been fined are several key names including:

Also read Journalist made false allegations of being looted at gunpoint, says Noida Police

M/s Artham - Rs 6,00,000M/s ATS Homekraft - Rs 54,00,000M/s ATS Infrastructure - Rs 90,00,000M/s Godrej Palm Retreat - Rs 37,50,000M/s Gulshan Botnia - Rs 2,40,000M/s Mahagun - Rs 5,04,000M/s Prateek Canary - Rs 16,80,000M/s Samridhi Luxury Avenue - Rs 4,80,000M/s SKA Orion - Rs 2,40,000M/s Tata Value Homes - Rs 43,20,000M/s Tribeca City Center - Rs 5,70,000M/s Alpha Residences - Rs 21,60,000M/s Godrej Nest - Rs 28,80,000Total fine - Rs 3,18,24,000

It may be noted that a few years ago, a person was killed when the Unipole fell over him in Sector 18, following which, the Noida Authority strictly banned the installation of Unipol on the roadside in the city. Along with this, a campaign was also launched against those who put up hoarding without permission.

Also read 33 Noida schools issued notice for violating RTE norms

However, after a few days of strictness, the authority relaxed. The hoarding mafia became active again and the roads of Noida-Greater Noida were filled with hoardings dangerously.