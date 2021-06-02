Headlines

'No vaccine, no salary', COVID-19 whip on government employees in THIS state

If any employee refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the department will initiate action with the district administration and stop their salary.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 06:10 PM IST

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad the government employees will not receive their salaries unless and until they are vaccinated for COVID-19. The main idea behind this is to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday the Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of 'no vaccination, no salary'.

As per the order, if any employee refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the department will initiate action with the district administration and stop their salary for the month of May, Gaur said. 

District treasury officers and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and have been asked to make a list and ensure vaccination. 

Last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration decided to ramp up vaccine drive in a determined move to become the first fully vaccinated district in India. 

To encourage getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the Etawah administration in Uttar Pradesh has decided to sell liquor to only those who have taken the vaccine shot. 

Earlier, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation today issued an order saying no salaries will be paid to those employees who haven't yet got their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

That will cover almost 30% of the civic body's personnel, including some officers. Only 70% of the corporation’s 1,600 employees have received their shots till now, officials have said.

The Ujjain corporation's move comes amid an apparent slackness in the nationwide vaccination drive again coronavirus.

This dictum, however, goes against the Central government's stance that inoculation against the pandemic is voluntary.

