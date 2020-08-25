No Muharram processions in UP this year as govt bans all religious functions till September 30

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated that tazias will not be allowed to be installed at public place this year. There will, however, be no restriction on installing tazias and idols at home.

Uttar Pradesh has banned all kinds of public functions including religious processions and political meetings in the state till September 30 fearing that anti-social elements may attempt to disturb law and order and communal harmony.

The processions carried out on Muharram will be affected due to the order. Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the month of Muharram, carrying out processions on the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic calendar which falls on August 29 this year.

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated that tazias will not be allowed to installed in public this year. Idols will also not be displayed in public and no procession will be allowed. There will, however, be no restriction on installing tazias and idols at home.

The prohibition has been imposed because it is feared that anti-social elements may attempt to disturb law and order and communal harmony.

The order has been sent to the District Magistrates and Police chief of all the districts, besides Police Commissioners, ADG Zone and IG-DIG Range. They have been asked to strengthen the security arrangements of all the religious places of the state, especially Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura, Shriram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Area Ayodhya, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi and historic site Taj Mahal.

Instructions have also been given to keep a watchful eye on anti-social elements in the state.