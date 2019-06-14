No Modi-Imran interaction on Day 1 of SCO Summit in Bishkek

No interaction was seen between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the first day of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Two events took place on the first day - informal dinner hosted by President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Frunze restaurant and a concert at Kyrgyz national Philharmonic - but no pleasantries were exchanged between Indian and Pakistani leaders.

At the first event, the informal dinner, both leaders entered the hall almost the same time with PM Modi entering a step ahead of Khan.

All the leaders were seen interacting with each other barring Modi and Khan. No pleasantries were exchanged either.

PM Modi was seated towards the right of PM Khan on the 4th seat.

India ahead of the summit had dismissed reports of any bilateral between the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers.

"To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told WION

In fact, in what many may see as diplomatic gaffe, Pakistan PM Imran Khan continued to be seated while the host -- President of Kyrgyzstan -- and other leaders entered the hall at the Frunze restaurant.

Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan's relationship with India is probably at its "lowest point" even as he expressed hope that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will use his "big mandate" to resolve all differences, including the Kashmir issue.

In an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik before heading to Bishkek, Khan said the SCO summit provided him an opportunity to speak to the Indian leadership to improve ties between the two neighbours.

Modi, on the other hand, made it clear that India expects "concrete action" by Islamabad to create an atmosphere free of terror for the resumption of dialogue. He raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO Summit.