No Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura due to COVID-19 crisis

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise exponentially, the birthplace of Lord Krishan will see almost zero participation of the public for celebrations on Janmashtami, a mega festival in the region. The Mathura administration has ordered that no public events will be held in the district.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi temple will remain closed for devotees from August 10 to August 13. A meeting was held between the authorities, police and temple officials to discuss the feasibility of the celebrations on Janmashtami following which, the decision was taken.

The usual rituals will continue to be performed behind closed doors and they will be telecast live.

The authorities inside the temple premises, including the priests and organisers, will also have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing along with wearing masks.

This year, the Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 12.

Janamashtami is marked by grand celebrations at the Krishna temples across India. The festivities are more pronounced in Mathura and Vrindavan, the places where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his childhood days.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, certain restrictions have been put in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

Significance of Janmashtami

At least 5,000 years ago, during the reign of the brutal King Kansa, Lord Krishna’s maternal uncle, was a power-driven and self-obsessed King. He married his sister Devaki to Vasudeva and according to a prophecy, it was believed that Devaki’s eighth child would be the one who would end Kansa’s rule, and kill him. Kansa had put Vasudeva and Devika behind bars fearing for his life. He even killed their first six children as soon as they were born. The eighth child, Lord Krishna was born on a day when it was raining heavily with a thunderstorm.

Amidst all this, Vasudeva himself carried his baby across a river to his cousin Nanda and his wife Yashoda’s house in Vrindavan. Yashoda raised Lord Krishna as her own son. As prophesied, Lord Krishna ended Kansa’s life years later, making Mathura safe again.