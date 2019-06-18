No helmet, no entry: Lucknow bikers told

Two-wheelers riders without helmet have been barred from entering 10 important roads in Lucknow as part of a crack down on reckless bikers.

Errant two-wheeler users on Monday were either fined Rs 500 each or asked to use the road only with a helmet.

Even the cops and their family members not wearing helmets were either booked or were not allowed to leave from police line. With Monday being the third day, a total of 500 cops or their family members have been fined so far, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told DNA.

According to the police, riders will be slapped with tickets and allowed to enter the thoroughfares only after they cough up a fine of Rs 500 on the spot.

On Monday, the helmet rule was enforced on all the routes leading to Hazratganj, a major shopping area in Lucknow. It will be expanded to other areas, said a police officer.

So far, a total of 3,500 bikers have been fined and penalty of Rs 1.60 lakh has been collected.

The city police went into overdrive to fix errant bikers following a diktat by Director General of Police OP Singh, said sources.

Another senior officer said they plan to start a 'no helmet, no petrol' drive from next week which is expected to force a large population of bikers to follow the rules.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving road safety and is for the benefit of the vehicle users.

According to government data, nearly 22,256 people died in road accidents accross Uttar Pradesh in 2018.

