No end to friendship: Kamal Haasan's moving tribute to comedy ace 'Crazy' Mohan

Mohan Rangachari - popularly known as 'Crazy' Mohan - the man who scripted several comedy plays and movies that captivated generations of Tamil audience passed at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday afternoon, as attempts to revive him failed after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Born in 1952, Mohan graduated as a mechanical engineer from the College of Engineering, Guindy, in 1973. His first stint as a scriptwriter was while he was in college. He then started writing scripts for his brother Balaji's drama troupe in Chennai's RKM Vivekananda College.

'Crazy' Mohan's first film was K Balachander's Poikkal Kudhirai, for which he wrote the dialogues.

He earned the moniker 'Crazy' Mohan thanks to his highly successful drama 'Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam'. He also created a drama troupe by the name Crazy Creations. Mohan is best remembered by fans and fellow actors for his quick wit and wordplay.

Mohan also worked with the two top stars of Tamil Cinema - Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. While he starred with Rajinikanth in the film Arunachalam, he had also penned dialogues for blockbuster Kamal Haasan flicks such as Avvai Shanmugi (Chachi 420), Michael Madana Kamarajan, Vasool Raja MBBS, Tenali and Panchathanthiram among others.

Kamal Haasan penned a moving tribute to his friend on Twitter. It read, "Crazy is an inappropriate title for him, he is an intellectual humourist. What I envy about him is his childlike innocence, it is something that everybody cannot possess. There is no end to friendship, does friendship last only when the person is alive? Mohan's humour will live on via his fans."

Members of the film fraternity and fans flooded Twitter with fond memories of the actor and how he had shaped their childhood with evergreen humour and versatile wit.

A press release from the Kauvery Hospital said, "Mr. Crazy Mohan, iconic script writer, theatre and film actor was brought to Kauvery Hospital today with cardiac arrest following Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack). The measures taken to resuscitate him did not succeed and he passed away at 2pm."