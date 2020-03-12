'No culprit, regardless of religion, caste, or party, will be spared': Amit Shah on Delhi Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned that culprits of the Delhi Violence, regardless of religion, caste or party, will not be spared.

While replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the recent communal clashes across northeast Delhi, Amit Shah said that everyone who is responsible for violence will be brought to the book.

"The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, will not be spared. They will be brought to book," said Home Minister Shah while replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha over the Delhi Riots.

He also addressed a host of other concerns regarding the investigation into the violent incidents in the national capital. Shah said that driving license and voter card details are being used for face identification of the culprits involved in the Delhi Violence. He pointed out that AADHAR data is not being used, but it has been misreported by a few media outlets.

"There were some social media accounts that started two days before the violence and were deactivated on the 25th. These accounts functioned only to spread hatred. Their owners must be thinking that they are safe but this is the digital age, we will find them and present them before the law," the Union Home Minister said.

Shah further reassured the Muslim community in India that they have got nothing to fear from the new citizenship law, reiterating that it is an Act to 'give citizenship' and 'not to take away citizenship'.

"I reiterate to my Muslim brothers and sisters that false propaganda is being spread on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This Act is not to take anyone's citizenship but to give citizenship," Shah said, adding, " am again repeating that no documents will be needed for National Population Register (NPR). All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category."

The minister also replied to queries regarding the recent transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court after a hearing on Delhi Riots. Shah said on Thursday, "The government only issues the order of transfer. The recommendations are made by the Collegium. So, this should not be linked to any particular case. It was a routine transfer. The consent of the judge is on record."

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had targetted the Centre over the Delhi Violence and said that the BJP-led central government puts in efforts towards the protection of cows, but not towards human beings.

At least 53 people had lost their lives, including an Intelligence Bureau operative and a police constable, and hundreds still remain injured after the recent communal clashes that took place in northeast Delhi last month, between rivalling sides over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.