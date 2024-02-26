Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

Nitasha Kaul claims that she was turned away due to her beliefs regarding "democratic and constitutional values," from Bengaluru airport.

Professor Nitasha Kaul, who is of Indian descent and works at the University of Westminster in the UK, stated on Sunday that she was refused entry into India and was returned to London from the airport in Bengaluru due to "orders from Delhi." According to reports, the Karnataka government invited Nitasha Kaul to speak at the two-day "Constitution and National Unity Convention -2024," which was scheduled for February 24 and 25.

She added that the airport staff had brought up her previous criticism of the RSS.

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian-origin professor wrote,“I was given no reason by immigration except ‘we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi’. My travel and logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter."

She added, “I spent 12 hours in a flight from London to Bangalore, several hours at immigration where they shuttled me here & there, provided no info on process, then 24 hours in a holding cell (no BA flight back until next day) under direct cctv w restricted movement, a narrow area to lie down and no easy access to food and water, made dozens of calls to airport for basic things as a pillow and blanket, which they refused to provide, then 12 hours on the flight back to London."

claiming to be pro-democracy and anti-authoritarian rather than anti-Indian, Kaul said, “I am a globally respected academic & public intellectual, passionate about liberal democratic values. I care for gender equity, challenging misogyny, sustainability, civil & political liberties, rule of law…Decades of my work speaks for me.”