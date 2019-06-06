Nipah: Samples of 6 test negative; big relief for us, says Kerala Health Minister

Headlines

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

'Pure match winner': Harbhajan Singh surprised by exclusion of this star player in India's ODI World Cup squad

Saif asked Kareena to change her attitude while working with Vijay, Jaideep in Jaane Jaan: 'They are going to be...'

Meet woman who helps brother run Rs 73,090 crore firm, daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI Announces India's WC Squad: Know What Rohit Sharma Said On Exclusion Of Key Player Like Chahal

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

Benefits of white pepper

Foods that make you feel bloated

7 Skincare mistakes to avoid to get healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

BCCI Announces India's WC Squad: Know What Rohit Sharma Said On Exclusion Of Key Player Like Chahal

Big Concern For India: Ahead Of World Cup 2023, Know The Teams With 'Highest Catch Efficiency'

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Saif asked Kareena to change her attitude while working with Vijay, Jaideep in Jaane Jaan: 'They are going to be...'

After Dream Girl 2 success, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to do negative role in YRF spy universe, says 'I need to...'

Manoj Joshi sings Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai amid India's name change row: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Nipah: Samples of 6 test negative; big relief for us, says Kerala Health Minister

Samples of six people, including three nurses and a nursing assistant, who had attended on a college student infected with Nipah virus have tested negative and indicate the virus has not spread, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 05:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Samples of six people, including three nurses and a nursing assistant, who had attended on a college student infected with Nipah virus have tested negative and indicate the virus has not spread, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said Thursday.

The results of the blood tests of the six have come as a huge relief for Kerala authorities trying to stop the spread of the highly infectious virus that had left 17 people dead in the state last year.

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi.

Shailaja said the six of them, who tested negative, had direct contact with the Nipah-infected patient.

"They have tested negative for Nipah. This indicates that the virus has not spread. It is a matter of big relief for us," the minister told reporters here.

Result of the sample of the seventh person is awaited, she said.

They are currently being treated at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, here.

The samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

A total of 314 people from various districts are under observation, a government bulletin had said Wednesday.

Of the 314, seven people had been shifted to the isolation ward of a medical college hospital.

The Union Health Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the public health measures put in place in Kerala on Wednesday, said the situation is under control and people need not panic.

During the review meeting, the Centre also discussed SOPs for quarantine of symptomatic contacts, sample collection or testing and dedicated isolation facility with trained health staff and epidemiological investigation by multi-disciplinary central team to ascertain the possible source of infection and history of exposure.

A designated control room has been established at the district collector's office and an isolation ward established at the Government Medical College Ernakulam, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Isolation facilities have also been ensured at medical colleges at Calicut, Thrissur and Kottayam, it said.

All healthcare facilities have been asked to ensure high index of suspicion in cases with similar symptoms and also ensure availability of isolation and emergency management facilities before referral, the ministry said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans.

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection and encephalitis.

Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat.

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manoj Joshi says Prakash Raj is 'attacking Indian culture' after he mocks PM Modi posing with priests in Parliament

Jawan: When, where to watch pre-release event featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on reports of him playing Sourav Ganguly in cricketer's biopic

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

How school dropout became self-made billionaire with net worth of Rs 19000 crore, built Rs 35800 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE