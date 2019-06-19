New route connecting India's east coast with Russia's far east soon

India and Russia are planning to open new route connecting India's east coast with Russia's far east. This is expected to connect India to Russia's resource and energy-rich district. This was one of the focus areas when Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev's 5-day India visit which concluded on Wednesday.

During his visit, Trutnev met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar.

Yury Trutnev is also Putin's plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District which is the largest of 8 federal districts of Russia and rich in mineral resources.

Both sides agreed to explore bilateral cooperation in the sectors of diamond-processing, petroleum & natural Gas, coal and mining, agro-processing and tourism.

The visit comes ahead of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum which will be held in the eastern coastal city of Vladivostok in September where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate.

Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev had earlier visited India in March 2017.