New law for those living in rented houses, details here

In a major development for the people living in rented houses, the Model Tenancy Act was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The draft of the act will now be sent to the states and union territories. This can be implemented by making a new law or by making necessary amendments to the existing tenant law.

In the Model Tenancy Act, there is a proposal to create a related authority in the states. State governments will also be able to set up rent courts and rent tribunals for a speedy resolution of any dispute regarding rental properties. According to a statement issued by the government, this will help in revamping the legal framework with regard to renting out houses across the country, thereby paving the way for further development of the sector.

Tenant will get many rights

The right to implement this law will be on the states. With the creation of a new law, the tenant, as well as the landlord, will get many rights. If there is a dispute between the owner and the tenant of the house or property, then both will get the legal right to resolve it. No one can take possession of anyone's property. Even the landlord cannot harass the tenant and ask them to vacate the house. Necessary provisions have been made for this.

The new legislation aims to create a diversified, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the country. This will help in creating a stockpile of housing units for rent in sufficient number for people of all income groups and will solve the problem of homelessness. With the new law, vacant houses will be made available on rent.