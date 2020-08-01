New Education Policy emphasises interdisciplinary study; will produce 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers': PM Modi

Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeIndia

India

New Education Policy emphasises interdisciplinary study; will produce 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that the ''New Education Policy is keen on inclusion, right from primary education. In higher education, the aim is to increase the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035.''

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 09:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the New Education Policy announced by his government recently emphasizes on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers'. Modi further said that ''there is now systematic reform in India's education system and attempts are being made to transform intent and content of education.''

He added that the ''New Education Policy is keen on inclusion, right from primary education. In higher education, the aim is to increase the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035.''

Sharing more details, the Prime Minister said, ''In the national education policy, flexibility has been given great importance. There are provisions for multiple entries and exits. It won't just be a small lane for students.''

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, Prime Minister Modi said the New Education Policy-2020 announced earlier this week emphasizes interdisciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

“In a fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change itself to play an effective role,” Modi said addressing the Smart India Hackathon. The role of the youth is very important in achieving the goal of 'ease of living' to give a better life to the poor, he told students. 

Students will enjoy the advantage of an academic bank of credit which will store all the academic credits acquired. This can be transferred and counted in the final degree, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying, ''We're shifting from the burden of school bags to the boon of learning. For years, the limitations of the system have had an adverse effect on the lives of students. Our new education policy is people and future-centric.'' 

The Grand Finale of the software edition in 2020 was being organized online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially-built advanced platform. 

More than 10,000 students competed to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Mere papa ki lungi': Dolly Singh brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' outfit, netizens say 'yeh kaisa fashion hai'

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Use credit cards to avail maximum offers; check details

Do you have acne on scalp? Here's how to get rid of them

Meet Vanshita Tiwari, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her whopping package is…

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE