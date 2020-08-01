New Education Policy emphasises interdisciplinary study; will produce 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that the ''New Education Policy is keen on inclusion, right from primary education. In higher education, the aim is to increase the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the New Education Policy announced by his government recently emphasizes on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers'. Modi further said that ''there is now systematic reform in India's education system and attempts are being made to transform intent and content of education.''

He added that the ''New Education Policy is keen on inclusion, right from primary education. In higher education, the aim is to increase the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035.''

Sharing more details, the Prime Minister said, ''In the national education policy, flexibility has been given great importance. There are provisions for multiple entries and exits. It won't just be a small lane for students.''

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, Prime Minister Modi said the New Education Policy-2020 announced earlier this week emphasizes interdisciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

“In a fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change itself to play an effective role,” Modi said addressing the Smart India Hackathon. The role of the youth is very important in achieving the goal of 'ease of living' to give a better life to the poor, he told students.

Students will enjoy the advantage of an academic bank of credit which will store all the academic credits acquired. This can be transferred and counted in the final degree, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying, ''We're shifting from the burden of school bags to the boon of learning. For years, the limitations of the system have had an adverse effect on the lives of students. Our new education policy is people and future-centric.''

The Grand Finale of the software edition in 2020 was being organized online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially-built advanced platform.

More than 10,000 students competed to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries.