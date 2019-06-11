New Delhi: Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, demands Rs 5000 crore for cyclone Fani aid

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the latter's official residence in New Delhi and sought, among other things, financial assistance of Rs 5227.68 crore for restoration and rehabilitation work in his state in the wake of tropical cyclone Fani.

In addition to financal aid, he expected the Centre to provide 5 lakh pucca (permanent) houses for the people of Odisha whose livelihoods have been damaged by the cyclone.

The Chief Minister said that he had also asked the Prime Minister to consider his repeated demands for an increase in the rate of royalty on coal. The Centre's alleged apathy on this issue had earlier been brought up by Patnaik's party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

He also reiterated his demand of granting Odisha the category of special status.

The meeting, which lasted 20 minutes, was a part of Naveen Patnaik's week-long visit to the national capital. The Odisha Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister for his return to a second term as the country's leader.

Patnaik will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in the day, and is expected to attend a meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15.