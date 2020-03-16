Trending#

Netizens laud Anand Mahindra's DIY technique to make face mask

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in countries around the world, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared an easy hack to make a face mask at home.


Mar 16, 2020

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in countries around the world, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared an easy hack to make a face mask at home.

The business tycoon took to their Twitter handle to share the video with the caption, "Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad!"

The posted video shows a woman making a DIY facemask out of simple items one can find in at home. The lady can be seen making a mask using only three easily-available items - tissue paper roll, two elastic rubber bands and a stapler.

As the post went viral, people have flooded social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Sir...this Idea was long back displayed on TikTok by an Indian...so.. Indians are still masters of jugaad."

Another wrote, "We can do anything."

"Yes we use handkerchiefs which are washable too..." read one post.

"How can this be effective? These are just feel good stuff...would be better such things are not promoted...at all," a user remarked.