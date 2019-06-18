NEST 2019 exam results to be declared today @nestexam.in; here's how to check

The results for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 are set to be declared today at 5 pm on the official website, nestexam.in.

The results were originally supposed to be declared yesterday but could not be published due to technical reasons. It will be out today in the evening and the candidates can check their results with the help of their registered credentials.

This is for all the candidates who appeared for the national level entrance test seeking admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Program in Basic Sciences at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). You can check how you fared at the examinations using your registered 'User ID' and 'Password' by following the steps below:

How to check your NEST 2019 results:

1. Go to the official website of NEST - nestexam.in

2. Click on 'NEST 2019 Result'

3. You will be redirected to a new page called 'Candidate Login', where you have to fill in your 'User ID' and 'Password'

4. After you have submitted your registered credentials, click on 'Login'

5. Your result will appear on the screen. Take a print-out and save it for future needs.

The result will display the score, rank, and the qualifying status in the exam for the candidate. The scorecard will also display if the candidate is qualified for NEST 2019 counselling.

About NISER and UM-DAE CEBS:

Both the institutes were set up by the Department of Atomic Energy under the Government of India in 2007 with the aim of training scientific manpower for carrying out 'cutting edge scientific research' and for providing input to scientific programmes of the Atomic Energy department and other applied science institutions in the country.

The entrance test, NEST, was conducted in around 91 cities across India on June 1, 2019.

DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the students awaiting their results!