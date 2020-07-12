Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday wished for the 'good health and speedy recovery' of veteran Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son actor Abhishek Bachchan, both of who are recuperating under medical treatment after testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last night.

The Prime Minister of Nepal took to his official handle on the microblogging website Twitter and wished the "legendary actor of India" and his son a speedy recovery.

"Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!" tweeted KP Sharma Oli.

Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery! — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had been tested positive for coronavirus last night. The legendary actor took to his Twitter page and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

During the three month lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan had treated fans with several updates via his social media pages and blogs. He shared vintage photos and also wrote about the lockdown activities he had been indulging too.

Later, it was also confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. This development came soon after the senior Bachchan had revealed his corona positive result.