NEET-JEE exams: 7 arrested for gambling on exam dates in Kanpur

Bhuker further said that the arrested persons were placing bets on the numbers of Sensex and other markets.

A betting-gambling racket was busted by the Kanpur police on Friday and seven people were arrested who placed bets on NEET-JEE exams.

However, the kingpin managed to escape.

"We have busted a betting-gambling racket and arrested 7 people on Friday. We have recovered Rs 38.25 Lakhs cash, 10 mobile phones and register from their repossession. Racket's kingpin managed to escape. It was found that they were also placing bets on NEET-JEE exams -if exams will be held or not," said Superintendent of Kanpur Police (South) Deepak Bhuker while addressing a press conference.

"They used to place bets on the last two digits of closing and opening of the market. Racket`s kingpin Santosh Soni managed to escape. He used to run the racket through WhatsApp. They were into this for the past 4 years. We are also checking their call detail record (CDR) for further investigation," he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET on September 1-6 and September 13, respectively.

Around 37,000 candidates will appear for the JEE Main in 26 centres in seven cities across the state.

many opposition leaders are demanding the postponement of exams amid coronavirus-induced situation.

(With IANS inputs)