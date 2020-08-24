NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy says Modi govt imposing exams will be 'giant mistake' like 'Nasbandi' of Indira regime

NEET/JEE 2020 Exam Row: BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that if the Narendra Modi government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be a 'giant mistake' like the 'Nasbandi' in 1976 that resulted in the undoing of the Indira Gandhi government in 1977. He said that Indian voters may suffer silently but that they have long memories.

"If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories," wrote BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

This comes amid the demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Notably, a huge ruckus has broken out over the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

Several politicians like Manish Sisodia Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have urged Prime Minister Modi to postpone medical and engineering entrance tests, scheduled to be held in September. The politicians have also urged the central government to take into account concerns of JEE and NEET students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

Subramanian Swamy had on Sunday listed 13 reasons for the postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams this year. He had stated that since the exam centers are not in every district and in addition many students have also been allotted far off centers.

"I myself have seen numerous students raising the issue of being allotted centers that are more than 500 KMs away. These students with centers in different cities would have to reach that city at-least a day before which increases their susceptibility of getting infected,” Swamy had asserted.

Earlier on this day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams. "It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students," the TMC supremo tweeted on Monday.

She further mentioned that in her last video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had raised her voice against the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in universities and colleges by the end of September 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also on Sunday urged the central government to "listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution".