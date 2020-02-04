'Need govt that will not resort to appeasement': PM Modi uses anti-CAA protests in Delhi to attack AAP

Intensifying his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA.

"Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunities to enemies to attack us," Modi said at an election rally in Dwarka three days before the February 8 assembly elections.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the rally.

This came a day after he alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind the anti-CAA protests and linked these to a "political design to divide India' and 'ruin the harmony of the nation."

In Tuesday's election rally, the Prime Minister had said the national capital need the government that supports the abolition of Article 370 and issues of national security.

Accusing the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Modi asked if the AAP government's 'mohalla clinics' will work if Delhiites fall sick outside the city.

Without naming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the politics of hate.

Referring to the BJP's slogan for Delhi polls, Modi said the people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi's transformation.

Modi said opposition parties are spreading lies and rumours about the CAA but people of Delhi understand this.

Slamming the AAP and Congress, he said both parties cry for Batla House terrorists, put security forces in the dock and instigate people but can't develop the national capital.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP, he asked them to punish those who insult armed forces.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.