Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested COVID-19 positive so far

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566, informed the police on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active. The death toll stands at 103.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that as many as 2,19,975 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), since March 22, for the violation of coronavirus guidelines and norms.

On July 30, the Maharashtra government issued directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till August 31, 2020.

Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from August 5. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate, Government of Maharashtra informed.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, India has witnessed a single-day spike of 54,736 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over the 17 lakh mark, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 1 is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.