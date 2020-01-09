NCRB data shows over 50 lakh cognisable crimes registered in 2018, 1.3% increase from 2017 figures

Representational Image

The National Crime Records Bureau, which tracks crime across the country, has released the 2018 figures. According to the NCRB data, there have been over 50 lakh cognisable crimes registered in 2018.

However, even though the registration of cases has increased over the year, the crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018.

"A total of 50,74,634 cognizable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3 per cent in the registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, the crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018." NCRB report stated.

Under the cases registered for crimes against women, 31.9% cases recorded under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’, followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ recording 27.65% of the cases, while, ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ and ‘Rape’ cases accounted for 22.5% and 10.3% respectively.

The crime rate per lakh women population increased in 2018, recording 58.8 in 2018 compared to 57.9 in 2017.

Under the crimes against children category, kidnapping and abduction cases recorded 44.2% of the total cases, and 34.7 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012(POCSO).

A total of 29,017 cases of murder were registered during 2018 for violent crimes. There was an increase of 1.3% from the 2017 figures.

In crimes related to economic offences, cheating and fraud accounted for 1,34,546 cases, followed by 20,456 cases registered under criminal breach of trust and 20,456 cases of counterfeiting.