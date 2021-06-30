Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Punjab Congress crisis, shares pic on Twitter

Amid infighting in the Punjab faction of the party, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and tweeted a photo with her. The meeting is reported to have lasted three hours.

However, the details of Sidhu's meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not yet known. Sidhu has been hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on a number of issues on Twitter.

Sidhu's meeting with the Gandhis is being considered significant in Congress circles, as the party high command is working to resolve a crisis in the Punjab unit. The meetings are believed to have a bearing on Sidhu's fate in the party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that he had no meeting scheduled with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Recently, Sidhu had criticised the state government's decision of giving government jobs to sons of two ruling party legislators, saying the only merit should be the criteria.

Sidhu had also attacked Amarinder Singh over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

In turn, the chief minister had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing and termed the former's outbursts 'total indiscipline'.

Punjab will head for Legislative Assembly elections in the early months of 2022, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Earlier in June, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress central leadership to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit.