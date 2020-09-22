NEP 2020 will establish India as an international education destination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will play a key role in creating "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and will establish India as an international education destination.

Modi, while addressing the 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati through a video conference from Delhi, said, "In the last few days, you may have discussed the National Education Policy (NEP). It is for the youth of the 21st century who will lead the country and make India a global leader in science and technology."

"I firmly believe the future of the nation is what you think today. Your dreams will shape the future of India. We need to be future-ready, future-fit," he said.

Modi spoke about the importance of education as a key component for creating an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

PM Modi said the NEP, which is designed to ease the burden of classroom teaching and examination on students, will play an important role in the country's march forward.

"Under NEP 2020, education and examination will not be a burden. Multiple exits and entry options have been given in NEP. Through this policy, admission and assessment will be done through technology," he added.

"The NEP will open up the education sector. It will facilitate setting up campuses of foreign universities in India and enable Indian students to get global exposure," the prime minister said.

PM Modi hoped that the IIT students who got their PhD will continue to do research for the new ideas and betterment of the country.

"Our youth will learn from the technology and innovate new technology. For IIT students, there are infinite possibilities, you have to think about how will you revitalise the field of technology," he said.

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has been proposed under NEP to increase research. The policy will co-ordinate with funding organisations and will provide funds for research, said PM Modi.

PM Modi further requested IIT administration to develop a Centre for Disaster Management studies. "It will help to deal with natural calamities and other situation in the north-east states."

"National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the event.

(With inputs from agencies)