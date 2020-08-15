National Digital Health Mission: Every Indian to get a unique Health ID, here's how it will work

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the National Digital Health Mission which will reduce the issues faced by people in medical treatments. Under the scheme, every Indian will be given a health ID and the health information of every Indian will be digitally saved.

PM Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the mission will bring a 'revolution' in the health sector in the country.

"From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said.

Every Indian will have unique health ID

PM Modi said that under this scheme, every Indian will have a unique identity number. It will contain every information related to their health.

"One Health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were," Modi added.

This health ID will have complete medical records of people, from medicines to investigation reports, all the information will be attached to this ID. Additionally, investigation centres, clinics, hospitals and doctors will all be brought on one platform.

The benefit of this scheme will be more to those people who live in far-flung areas, where health facilities are very less.

How is Health ID unique?

This health ID will have several features. It will have complete health record of a person's life, including when he is suffering from which disease, when was he treated, what medicines did the doctor prescribe, which tests were done and what were their results.

Therefore, the next time the patient goes to a doctor or hospital, he will not have to take all his reports, doctor's slips, it will be enough to take only this health card. The doctor will be able to see the entire health history of the patient only with the unique number of the health card.

Every time a person goes to the doctor, and whoever takes the medicine or gets treatment, the information will be recorded in the health card.