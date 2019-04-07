Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency: The contest in the forthcoming Parliamentary election in Narasaraopet is going to be among BJP's Kanna Lakshminarayana, Congress' Pakkala Suribabu, YSR Congress Party's Lavu Krishnadevarayulu and TDP’s Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. The polling will be held on April 11, which is the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the total voter turn-out was more than 84%, however, in 2009, it was close to 79%.

TDP won the Narasaraopet seat in 2014, however, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress for several years. Narasaraopet has a total population of 4,889,230 people.

Narasaraopet Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: Shri Kanna Lakshminarayana

Congress: Pakkala Suribabu

YSR Congress Party: Lavu Krishnadevarayulu

TDP: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

Narasaraopet Parliamentary constituency results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Jayadev Galla (M) of the TDP got 618417 votes who defeated Balashowry Vallabhaneni (F) of the YSR Congress who received 549306 votes.

2009: Rao, Shri Rayapati Sambasiva (M) of the Congress received 403937 votes who defeated Madala Rajendra (M) of the TDP who got 364582 votes.

2004: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (M) of the Congress received 466221 votes. He defeated YV Rao (M) fo the TDP who secured 336429 votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be held across all 25 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 11. The state will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 and the votes will be counted on May 23.