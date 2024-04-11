Twitter
Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

In the first phase of the election, Nagpur, one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, will cast its vote on April 19.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. In the first phase of the election, Nagpur, one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, will cast its vote on April 19. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for Nagpur constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 1187215. Additionally, it is important to mention that counting of votes for Nagpur constituency will also take place on June 4.

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the election schedule was announced, all the major political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations. As the election process moves forward, some parties are gradually revealing their candidates, while others have already shared their lists of candidates. For the Nagpur Constituency Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, Nitin Jairam Gadkari will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Vikas Thakare will contest from the Indian National Congress.

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Nitin Jairam Gadkari won from Nagpur with a total of 660221 votes. BJP defeated INC candidate Nana Patole, who received 444212 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Nitin Jairam Gadkari won from Nagpur, securing 587767 votes. He had defeated INC candidate Vilas Muttemwar.

