Mysterious bean-shaped structure in Arabian Sea: New ‘plankton theory’ emerges

The bean-shaped structure in the Arabian Sea was recently discovered via Google Maps satellite imagery. The image showed an island formation under the sea, 7 kms west of Kochi coast.

Now, some experts have suggested that the formation could be an assemblage of plankton as a mass.

While talks are underway, a detailed study is needed to understand what the formation actually is.

The bean-shaped formation was first brought to public notice by the Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society. The image was shared by the society president XJ Kalipparambil. As per him, the structure is around 22 square kilometres in area.

As per KV Jayachandran, former director – research, at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), “What it is, can only be proved through proper studies and for those agencies like KUFOS and CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) can take the lead and am sure they will.”

As per Jayachandran, the formation could be “a plankton assemblage as a mass”, as they are known to be captured by satellite imagery. The theory is emboldened by the fact that no reports have yet emerged about the presence of soil deposits in the formation, as per the former research director at KUFOS.

He also added that temple ponds in land localities witness such formations and the phenomenon is common.

The need for a proper investigation was also echoed by K Riji John, vice-chancellor, KUFOS. He said, “To make any sort of comment or opinion on this phenomenon at this stage is too early and it will be too premature. As the first step, we are now going to call a meeting of agencies who work in this area and once we do that, then we will approach the state government to take forward our studies.”