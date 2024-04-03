Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 set to begin in April. Let's take a look at all the important details on Mysore Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is scheduled to commence on April 19 as declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Mysuru is among the 28 constituencies in Karnataka. The Mysore Lok Sabha constituency has eight legislative assembly segments. The major parties to lock horns in the upcoming polls are the INDIA alliance and NDA candidates.

Mysore constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates

Voting in the Mysore constituency will take place on April 26 which will fall in phase two of the voting process. As per the EC announcement, the counting and result date will be announced on June 4.

Mysore constituency Lok Sabha election 2019: Recap

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, BJP's Prathap Simha bagged victory with 688974 votes while CH Vijayashankar, of INC lost with 550327 votes.

