‘My Dear Bihar! I’m very much here,’ tweets Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi’s absence from monsoon session of Bihar Assembly and silence on AES deaths in the state triggered criticism from rivals on Friday.

Day after rivals criticised the absence of Tejashwi Yadav in the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader took to Twitter to dispel all rumours. “My Dear Bihar! I am very much here,” he wrote, adding that he’s undergoing treatment for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life after RJD’s debacle in Lok Sabha polls.

“Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories,” tweeted the 29-year-old leader, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son.

Hinting at RJD’s poll drubbing, he said, “We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on...Recent developments helped me study, scrutinize, analyse and appraise the things in a different way.”

Speaking on AES deaths in the state, Tejashwi added, “Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers,leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded.” The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) here mounted to 133 Friday.

Assuring people, Tejashwi wrote, “Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment issues of poor.”

