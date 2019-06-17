Mumbai University to announce first merit list for undergraduate admission today

Mumbai University is expected to announce the first merit list for first year undergraduate courses today at 5 pm. For affiliated colleges, the merit list will be available separately on the college website. Students can check the lists on the respective college websites. The process for document verification and payment of application fee for students will be conducted between June 18 and June 20.

More than 2.5 lakh students have registered for admission to first-year undergraduate courses offered at Mumbai University. There are as many 60 departments and institutes and, 749 affiliated colleges under the University.

In 2018, the Mithibai College had a cut-off at 95.24% for the first year Bachelor of Arts course for the open category, 92.6% for first year Bachelor of Commerce course, for Bachelor of Science course it was 53.08%, for first year Computer Science 79.40%.

At Jai Hind College, the cut off for the first year Bachelor of Arts was 94% and for the first-year Bachelor of Science was 77%.