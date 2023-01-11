Mumbai: Teen steals jewellery from home with boyfriend to 'celebrate' birthday together | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Many people enjoy throwing lavish parties and celebrating their birthdays enthusiastically. Mumbai police recently filed a theft complaint against a teenage girl and her boyfriend after she reportedly gave him her family's jewellery in exchange for money to celebrate their shared birthday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane's statement on Wednesday, the teens also attempted to blame a different friend of the girl by accusing him of blackmailing them.

The teenage girl complained to the city's Kapurbawdi police on January 7 that her boyfriend had taken indecent photos of her and was extorting money from her. She told police that she was forced to steal jewellery from her home and give it to him. The boy initially claimed to have sold her jewellery to the police.

The investigation, however, showed that no such jewellery sale had occurred. There was no evidence of the boy on the shop's CCTV footage. In the end, police discovered that the girl had actually given the jewellery to a different boyfriend as a birthday present and had made up the blackmail narrative to protect him.

She shares a birthday with her boyfriend, who is 18 years old. He allegedly sold the jewellery for 53,000 rupees in the Manpada neighbourhood to pay for their celebration. He was detained by police along with the jeweller who bought the ornaments despite knowing they were stolen items.

According to senior inspector Uttam Sonavane of the Kapurbawdi police station, a case has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 411 (receiving stolen property).

(With inputs from PTI)