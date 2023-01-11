Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai: Teen steals jewellery from home with boyfriend to 'celebrate' birthday together

According to police, teenage girl and her boyfriend also attempted to blame a different friend of the girl by accusing him of blackmailing them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Teen steals jewellery from home with boyfriend to 'celebrate' birthday together
Mumbai: Teen steals jewellery from home with boyfriend to 'celebrate' birthday together | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Many people enjoy throwing lavish parties and celebrating their birthdays enthusiastically. Mumbai police recently filed a theft complaint against a teenage girl and her boyfriend after she reportedly gave him her family's jewellery in exchange for money to celebrate their shared birthday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane's statement on Wednesday, the teens also attempted to blame a different friend of the girl by accusing him of blackmailing them.

The teenage girl complained to the city's Kapurbawdi police on January 7 that her boyfriend had taken indecent photos of her and was extorting money from her. She told police that she was forced to steal jewellery from her home and give it to him. The boy initially claimed to have sold her jewellery to the police.

The investigation, however, showed that no such jewellery sale had occurred. There was no evidence of the boy on the shop's CCTV footage. In the end, police discovered that the girl had actually given the jewellery to a different boyfriend as a birthday present and had made up the blackmail narrative to protect him.

She shares a birthday with her boyfriend, who is 18 years old. He allegedly sold the jewellery for 53,000 rupees in the Manpada neighbourhood to pay for their celebration. He was detained by police along with the jeweller who bought the ornaments despite knowing they were stolen items.

According to senior inspector Uttam Sonavane of the Kapurbawdi police station, a case has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 411 (receiving stolen property).

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur's market; see pic here

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till February 10, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.