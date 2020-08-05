Headlines

Mumbai Rains: Uddhav Thackeray advises Mumbaikars to remain indoors as city deals with severe waterlogging

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 11:41 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation after heavy showers crippled Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and instructed the officials to be alert and prepared as India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall for Thursday as well.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray also reviewed the situation with district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane, and Raigad districts as they have been experiencing heavy rainfall," the CMO said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has advised Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it is extremely essential.

"Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas," Mumbai Police said.

Mumbai may witness very heavy rainfall in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department official informed.

"Intense to the very intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Mumbai and during the next three hours.

Sharing details of the rainfall the city received from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm, the IMD tweeted, Rainfall received at Colaba: 22.9 cm, Santacruz: 8.8 cm. Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during the next 3-4 hours," the IMD informed.

Heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion have also been reported in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged shelters in the nearby BMC schools for the people stranded due to heavy rains and local train services disrupted.

However, heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion reported near Wilson College in Girgaon following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

"In wake of the heavy downpour, temporary shelters have been opened at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla. Residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted," the BMC said.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has also decided to suspend the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane line due to waterlogging.

"Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, the train services on harbor line between CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)- Vashi and on Mainline between CSMT- Thane have been suspended." it tweeted.

