Mumbai Rains: Holiday declared for High Court, all private, govt workplaces; severe waterlogging plagues city

Amid heavy torrential rains in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared the day to be a holiday for all private and government establishments in the city, on account of the severe waterlogging in several key areas. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court Chief Justice has also declared a holiday today for the court.

The BMC commissioner has personally appealed to Mumbaikars to not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, considering that the city remains choked by the dual threat of a pandemic in the air and severe waterlogging in the streets.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for HC, after severe waterlogging in city. Today’s board to be taken up tomorrow: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer. Rhea & Showik Chakraborty had filed bail pleas in NDPS case before HC, it was to be heard today. pic.twitter.com/1W3s3eNzDH — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary: BMC. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2sGbbtr1yT — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, seriously disrupting road and rail traffic, and affecting the movement of people manning essential services, officials said here on Wednesday.

According to IMD, the city recorded over 12.20 cms rain while the suburbs notched over 27.50 cms rain most of it during the night.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast another wet day with heavy rain as the civic authorities urged people to avoid stepping out unless necessary.

Heavy water-logging was reported from the traditional flood-prone areas of central Mumbai like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Mazagaon, Masjid Bunder and Byculla.

Rainfall causes water-logging in several areas across Mumbai: Grant Rd to Charni Rd, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim.Local trains b/w Churchgate to Andheri cancelled,locals b/w Virar to Andheri long-distance special trains rescheduled:Western Railway pic.twitter.com/2q78AEptyH — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Besides several areas in the suburbs like Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund experienced waterlogging.

The Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled, said CR Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Similarly, submerged tracks compelled the Western Railway to suspend all suburban services between Churchgate to Andheri.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city. pic.twitter.com/4CONRkH9Fk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

"Heavy rains have been reported from Mumbai and Thane suburbs in last 12 hours with some places recording 150 mm plus rainfall," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

The Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging, many trains have been rescheduled or short terminated today. Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar special at 10 PM has been rescheduled. Up trains Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Special at Thane, Howrah-Mumbai Special at Thane, Hyderabad-Mumbai Special, and Gadag-Mumbai at Kalyan have been short-terminated.

Mumbai`s public bus service operator BEST has cancelled or diverted its operations in several routes.