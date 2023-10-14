Headlines

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeIndia

India

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

Mumbai metro rail lines 2A and 7 between Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai will be operated till 12:20 am instead of the current closing time of 10:30 pm in view of Navratri.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai metro: The MMRDA on Friday said services on metro rail lines 2A and 7 between Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai will be operated till 12:20 am instead of the current closing time of 10:30 pm between October 19 and 23 in view of Navratri.

Line 7 is an elevated corridor on the Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Gundivali in Andheri East, while Line 2A runs above New Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri West. The two lines are connected.

"The last trains on the two lines will depart at 12:20 am and reach their destinations at 1:33 am. With this extension in timings, 14 more trips will be added to the schedule, with a headway of 15 minutes," the MMRDA said.

"It will take the total number of trips on weekdays to 267, while this figure will be 252 and 219 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the comfort of commuters during Navratri," it added.

Due to Navratri, during which 'garba' events are widespread, there will be a requirement for late-night travel and this decision will bring relief to people, who can enjoy the festivities with more enthusiasm, the release quoted Shinde as saying.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

X, previously Twitter, down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

'Zero dressing sense': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'kidney' outfit, netizens say 'isko koi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE