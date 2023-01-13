Mumbai Metro Lines 2A Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar, 7 Dahisar East to Andheri East ticket prices, stations revealed

Mumbai Metro's Line 2A that connects Dahisar with Andheri West DN Nagar and Line 7 that connects Dahisar East to Andheri East is likely to be inaugurated this year. All trials have successfully concluded. The 2A Mumbai Metro Line is over 18 km long and has 17 stations. They are: Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West). This line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.

Dahisar will be the common stations for both the lines. So those who want to travel to DN Nagar and Andheri East will have to interchange here. The line's main aim is to relieve traffic on New Link Roar and between Dahisar East to DN Nagar.

Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations. The stations are: Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada. It will have interchanges at Line 1 in Andheri and Line 2A at Line 6's JVLR.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has revealed the ticket prices for the two Mumbai Metro Lines. The prices of tickets will range from Rs 10 and Rs 50. The prices are completely based on the distance travelled.

Rs 10 will be charged for travel distance 0-3 km, Rs 20 for 3-12 km, Rs 30 for 12-18 km, Rs 40 for 18-24 km and Rs 50 for 24-30 km.

Over Rs 12,600 crore was spent in the construction of these lines.