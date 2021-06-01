Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar makes big announcement on BMC polls, BJP MLA accuses of conspiracy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the COVID situation is under control, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday. However, if the cases don't decline, the polls will be postponed, she added.

"BMC polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the COVID-19 situation is under control. In case it's not, polls will be postponed," Pednekar told media persons in Mumbai.

Earlier, the state election commission on Monday gave a go-ahead to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hold the civic polls in February 2022. The BMC had last week sought clarification on the schedule.

The city has 227 wards and the civic polls were last conducted in February 2017. The Shiv Sena has a majority of corporators (97), followed by BJP (82), Congress (30), and other smaller parties.

The preparations will be undertaken considering the 2011 census, as the 2021 census is delayed due to the pandemic.

On COVID-19 vaccination, Pednekar said, "Vaccination works as per the Centre's guidelines. Our CM will speak to the respective departments and a solution will be brought in accordingly."

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday alleged the ruling Shiv Sena was conspiring to postpone the elections to the Mumbai civic body, due next February, citing the pandemic situation and possibility of a third wave.

Shelar alleged that by doing so the Shiv Sena was trying to get an extension to the current governing body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).