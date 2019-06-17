Mukherjee Nagar case: After Amarinder's tweet to Amit Shah, MHA seeks report on Delhi cops attacking tempo drivers

A day after Delhi cops were caught on camera thrashing two tempo drivers in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik.

The video of the incident has gone viral showing the city cops publicly thrashing auto drivers in Mukherjee Nagar area.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.

"Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Police said an enquiry will be conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and additional DCP and ACP of the district.

Kejriwal also visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar on Monday and condemned the incident.

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two tempo drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

Not only Delhi Chief Minister, but Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have also slammed the Delhi Police and condemned the incident. CM Amarinder Singh has also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to interfere in the matter and assure justice to the victims who were brutally thrashed by Delhi Cops on streets.

In one of the videos of the incident which went viral, the cops can be seen kicking, dragging the men in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.