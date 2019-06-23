MP Board Supplementary Exam 2019: Admit cards for class 10 & 12 to be released soon

Madhya Pradesh Board will issue admit cards for class 10 and class 12 supplementary examination on its official website - mpbse.mponline.gov.in - soon. The candidates who are appearing for this examination can download the admit card once the board uploads them on the official website mentioned above.

The class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted by the MP Board from July 4 to 10 and the 12th supplementary exams will be held from July 4 to July 12.

The results for both these examinations were declared on May 15, 2019.

Steps to download admit card for class 10 and class 12 board examinations:

1. Click on official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on the required link to download the supplementary id-card.

3. Enter the required details

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for reference.

The examinations of class 12th were held from March 2 to April 12 while class 10th examinations were conducted from 1st March to 27th March.

This year, 18,66,639 students appeared in the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams.