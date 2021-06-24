MP-actress Mimi Chakraborty takes COVID jab at fake vaccination camp in Kolkata, imposter arrested

In a shocking incident from Kolkata, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty along with several others became the victim of a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp that was held in the Kasba area on Tuesday. Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Debanjan Deb who posed as an IAS officer and organised the camp.

Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty was an invitee at one such camp held at Kasba on Tuesday and chose to take her first shot there. However, Mimi grew suspicious when she didn't receive a confirmatory SMS after her shot.

"When I asked them about the vaccination certificate, I was told that I will receive it in three to four days. Then, I got suspicious and asked them to stop the vaccination programme there," Chakraborty told media persons. While many had taken the jab, none received any confirmation message on their cellphones or the vaccine certificate.

According to police, at least 250 people received so-called vaccination at the fake Kasba centre over the past six days. Police investigations reveal that Deb had organised similar fake camps across north and central Kolkata, including one at City College in north Kolkata and another on June 3 at Sonarpur.

Accused Debanjan Deb told police he had procured genuine vaccines from Bagri market and outside Swasthya Bhavan. However, police have sent the samples for tests to ascertain if the people at the camp were given genuine or fake vaccines.

Deb's family claimed he is an MSc in genetics and wanted to crack the UPSC examination. His father, a retired Excise official, said he was unaware of his son's activities. The case against him has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department.