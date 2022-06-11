More trouble for Nupur Sharma, Mumbai police summons suspended BJP leader over Prophet Muhammad remarks

Nupur Sharma controversy: There have been protests against the leader seeking her arrest. (File)

Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP for making a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad, has been summoned by the Mumbai police on June 25. The police have asked her to appear to record a statement in connection with an FIR filed against her over the remarks.

The FIR was registered against her at Pydhonie police station in Mumbai after the leader made the remark during a television debate. The police said they want to record her statement at 11 am on June 25.

Earlier, the police had asked for a tape of the debate where she made the remark.

The BJP had suspended her from the primary membership of the party saying she went against the party's line on several occasions. The party also expelled its spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for writing a controversial tweet against the Prophet.

Sharma later said she had made the remark as she was upset with what she called the insult of Lord Shiva. She said she was miffed with people calling the reported Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque a fountain.

Over a dozen countries in the middle-east protested the remark calling for strict action against those responsible. The Indian government distanced itself from the controversy and said the remarks had been made by fringe elements.

For the last couple of days, there have been violent protests across the country over the demand of Nupur Sharma's arrest.